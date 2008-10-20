The Key To CPR Is Stayin' Alive

According to MSN Health, the key to keeping the right rhythm while you're performing CPR is humming the Bee Gees classic, Stayin' Alive. Should be easy enough to remember. Thanks Brad! Photo by skyfaller.
I'm a Registered Nurse and was told this by an Ambulance Officer some years ago. She said a good tip was to not sing it if there were family/friends present...