Test-Drive Mobile Firefox Alpha 1 On Your Desktop



All platforms (Mac/Windows/Linux): You caught a glimpse of the new Mobile Firefox alpha running on a Windows Mobile device last week, but today you can check out the alpha from the comfort of your desktop. Codenamed Fennec, the Mobile Firefox alpha 1 build gives you a neat look at what's to come on your smartphone and other handheld devices from Mozilla. As the welcome screen instructs, click and drag right to see tabs, and click and drag left to tinker with the software's controls. Fennec is only alpha, and it does show, but it's a promising look at Firefox's take on mobile browsing.