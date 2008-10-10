Test Your Web Mail's Password Recovery (Before Someone Else Does)

CNET's Michael Horowitz runs down the ins and outs of securing and restoring private, secure access to your Gmail, Yahoo, or Hotmail account, whether it's been infiltrated, locked you out, or you're just looking to ensure its privacy. It's a good guide that might make you think twice about your web mail practices, especially if you haven't run through his final bit of advice: Test your password recovery procedure—the kind that left Sarah Palin's Yahoo Mail account wide open—before anyone else does.

Anyone involved in backing up computer files knows the importance of testing the recovery process and the same applies with Web mail. The best way to insure that you can recover or reset your password is try it.

Horowitz covers the pros and cons of the three major web mail services, so if you're using a different service with better (or worse) security, tell us how you lock it down in the comments.