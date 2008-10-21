Telstra Tweaks Mobile Broadband Allowances, Adds Shaping

Having changed and simplified its pricing for Next G mobile broadband services back in August and then launched prepaid options in September, Telstra has now made further modifications. Dan Warne at APC reports that Telstra has increased the download allowance on its $89.95 plan from 3GB to 5GB a month, and introduced a casual use plan offering 200MB a month for $29.95, which only requires a 12 month commitment. Perhaps more significantly, on its 5GB and 10GB plans, it has dropped excess usage fees in favour of shaping to 64Kbps. All that makes Telstra better value, but still the most expensive option around — though given its coverage, there is an element of 'you get what you pay for'. If you're looking to get a 3G broadband service, don't miss our guide to choosing the best 3G broadband deal.