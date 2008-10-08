If you fancy watching the Australian cricket tour of India over the next month, going mobile might be your best bet. Telstra will be streaming live coverage of the tour, which begins on October 9, via its Next G network. Of course, that amount of streaming media doesn't come cheap — it's $3.95 for a day pack or $9.95 for a monthly. If you're interested (and already have a Next G phone), the latter is obviously a better deal.
Telstra Streams Indian Cricket Matches On Next G
