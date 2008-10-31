TasteKid Suggests Movies Based On What You Like

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

When you're deciding what film to rent or download tonight, hit up the TasteKid movie suggestion engine. Plug in a movie that you like and TasteKid generates a list of suggestions based on your movie tastes, as well as supplemental suggestions based on the frequency of other movies people are searching for. Between the two it's hard to not find an answer to "What should I watch?" To put it to the test, I entered a relatively obscure movie, Things to do in Denver When You're Dead. TasteKid suggested three movies it thought I might enjoy: Grosse Pointe Blank, Sin City, and Pulp Fiction. While I've already seen all three, Taste Kid was dead on—I thoroughly enjoyed watching them.

TasteKid [via MakeUseOf]

  • citizendee Guest

    @Metropolis - I came here to post exactly that comment. One of the most underrated movies to come out of the 90's.

  • Mathew Walls Guest

    Looks rather like a less comprehensive version of http://movielens.umn.edu

