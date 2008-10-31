TasteKid Suggests Movies Based On What You Like



When you're deciding what film to rent or download tonight, hit up the TasteKid movie suggestion engine. Plug in a movie that you like and TasteKid generates a list of suggestions based on your movie tastes, as well as supplemental suggestions based on the frequency of other movies people are searching for. Between the two it's hard to not find an answer to "What should I watch?" To put it to the test, I entered a relatively obscure movie, Things to do in Denver When You're Dead. TasteKid suggested three movies it thought I might enjoy: Grosse Pointe Blank, Sin City, and Pulp Fiction. While I've already seen all three, Taste Kid was dead on—I thoroughly enjoyed watching them.