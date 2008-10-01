Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Task Manager Extension 2.0 Beefs Up Windows Task Manager

Windows only: Free program Task Manager Extension 2.0 adds tons of functionality to the built-in Windows task manager. The extension beefs up the right-click menu with 14 menu entries instead of the default four. If you've ever needed more from your task manager than the basic End Process and Set Priority options available, Task Manager Extension 2.0 packs on options like additional process details, viewing dependencies, and finding files in use. Using the Find File/Module tool is extremely useful for ferreting out a file that Windows won't allow you to delete. A small word of caution when using Task Manager Extension: it allows you to shut down processes that the default Windows task manager would normally restrict you from touching. Shut down a core process and you can crash your machine. For more information about processes and how to tame them, check out Kevin's excellent guide to mastering the task manager. Task Manager Extension 2.0 is a free download for Windows only.

Task Manager Extension 2.0 [via gHacks]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles