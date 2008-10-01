Task Manager Extension 2.0 Beefs Up Windows Task Manager

Windows only: Free program Task Manager Extension 2.0 adds tons of functionality to the built-in Windows task manager. The extension beefs up the right-click menu with 14 menu entries instead of the default four. If you've ever needed more from your task manager than the basic End Process and Set Priority options available, Task Manager Extension 2.0 packs on options like additional process details, viewing dependencies, and finding files in use. Using the Find File/Module tool is extremely useful for ferreting out a file that Windows won't allow you to delete. A small word of caution when using Task Manager Extension: it allows you to shut down processes that the default Windows task manager would normally restrict you from touching. Shut down a core process and you can crash your machine. For more information about processes and how to tame them, check out Kevin's excellent guide to mastering the task manager. Task Manager Extension 2.0 is a free download for Windows only.