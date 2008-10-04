Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Take A Leave Of Absence Without Burning Bridges

Even in the job that's perfect for you, the day-in/day-out stresses can leave you ready to quit or just bitter. Barbara Raab, a writer and editor at NBC Nightly News, took the rare but helpful step of asking for a leave of absence—and it's helped her realise she wants to come back. Before others take the leap, though, Raab suggests they:

Make the business case. Tell your employer what's in it for them, not just for you. I knew I would be a better employee in a rapidly changing industry upon my return, and I made sure to say so. Help your employer want to invest in your growth, even if it happens outside their walls.

Have you managed to successfully negotiate a leave of absence? What did you use it for, and how did it pay off? Share your story in the comments. Photo by StickBus.

Finessing a Leave of Absence [Shifting Careers Blog (NYT)]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles