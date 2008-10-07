Tab Mix Plus Updates For Firefox 3

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Popular Firefox extension Tab Mix Plus has finally released an update supporting Firefox 3, meaning that the tabbed browsing enhancements you'd come to know and love with TMP in Firefox 2 are now ready for your updated Firefox install. This update is the extension's first in over a year and comes packed with bug fixes, new tab-switching options, multiple session backups, and the option to rename a tab permanently based on its address (among many others). So not only does the latest TMP release finally bring support to Firefox 3, but it's also full of improvements well worth the upgrade. If you notice any other nice feature updates, let's hear about them in the comments. Thanks Alex!

Tab Mix Plus [Firefox Add-ons]

  • caspy7 @Mark S

    A Firefox 3 compatible version of the extension has, of course, been available for quite a long time on the forum.
    Sadly enough the developers actually posted with an attitude that people would just have to come to the forum if they wanted to get it. Hence thousands of people were left out in the cold.
    I still don't understand their reasoning.

  • Dave B Guest

    Why most of these features weren't included by default in Firefox 3.03, I'll never know.
    I've used this one for a while (Dev. version) and I can't use Firefox without it...!

