Tab Mix Plus Updates For Firefox 3

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Popular Firefox extension Tab Mix Plus has finally released an update supporting Firefox 3, meaning that the tabbed browsing enhancements you'd come to know and love with TMP in Firefox 2 are now ready for your updated Firefox install. This update is the extension's first in over a year and comes packed with bug fixes, new tab-switching options, multiple session backups, and the option to rename a tab permanently based on its address (among many others). So not only does the latest TMP release finally bring support to Firefox 3, but it's also full of improvements well worth the upgrade. If you notice any other nice feature updates, let's hear about them in the comments. Thanks Alex!