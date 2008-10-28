Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

System Explorer All-In-One PC Monitor And Manager

Windows only: When you want to manage your PC's processes, startup items, network connections, windows, tasks, open files, and installed software, you can do that all using the free all-in-one monitoring tools System Explorer. The long list of functionality in System Explorer's broken down into four categories: Monitoring, Autoruns, Software, and Settings (they're tabs across the top). From there you can drill down and manage running processes, files, tasks, and more. While we've seen a few souped-up task manager type apps (like TaskExplorer), System Explorer packs in even more features with a small memory footprint and USB drive-friendly portable version. Check out a few screenshots of System Explorer in action.

Under Monitoring, here's the Processes tab for straight up task manager-like functionality, with built-in hooks to ProcessLibrary.com and Google to look up what the heck a particular running file is, anyway:

Under Autoruns, here's the Startups section, where you can trim what autostarts with your PC:

Under Monitoring, hit the Performance tab to see live-updating graphs of what's eating up your RAM and processor:

System Explorer is a free download for Windows XP and Vista, portable version available. Thanks, thelord!

SystemExplorer

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles