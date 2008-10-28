System Explorer All-In-One PC Monitor And Manager

Windows only: When you want to manage your PC's processes, startup items, network connections, windows, tasks, open files, and installed software, you can do that all using the free all-in-one monitoring tools System Explorer. The long list of functionality in System Explorer's broken down into four categories: Monitoring, Autoruns, Software, and Settings (they're tabs across the top). From there you can drill down and manage running processes, files, tasks, and more. While we've seen a few souped-up task manager type apps (like TaskExplorer), System Explorer packs in even more features with a small memory footprint and USB drive-friendly portable version. Check out a few screenshots of System Explorer in action.
Under Monitoring, here's the Processes tab for straight up task manager-like functionality, with built-in hooks to ProcessLibrary.com and Google to look up what the heck a particular running file is, anyway:
Under Autoruns, here's the Startups section, where you can trim what autostarts with your PC:
Under Monitoring, hit the Performance tab to see live-updating graphs of what's eating up your RAM and processor:
System Explorer is a free download for Windows XP and Vista, portable version available. Thanks, thelord!
