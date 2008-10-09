Synkron Syncs Files And Folders Across Platforms

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows/Mac/Linux: Free, open-source application Synkron is a powerful file-syncing utility that syncs files across platforms. The apps's marquee features include support for syncing multiple folders, automatic scheduled syncs, and restore capabilities for files that may have been accidentally overwritten during a sync. Apps like previously mentioned Dropbox boasting instantaneous sync between your PCs and the web are all the rage right now, but Synkron has its own appeal—namely that it's a local sync tool, so your files never pass through any third-party server. It also supports filtering by extension and file and folder blacklists. So while Synkron may not be up to the instant syncing standards you can expect from the likes of Dropbox, it does support complex backup schemes and is a great alternative. Synkron is free, works on all platforms.

Synkron [SourceForge via Download Squad]

Comments

  • askvictor @vik

    Or there's unison. Has been around for ages, multi-platform, open source, has command-line or GUI modes, can sync local or via ssh...

    0
  • jmtocher @John T

    I'll add a vote in support of Unison. I use it to sync, amongst other things, Thunderbird folders between linux and Windows machines.

    Synkron looks as though it might have a better GUI though, it might be worth a look.

    0
  • IMAGinES Guest

    I'm a new Ubuntu user (8.04) and I'm having seven kinds of heck trying to get Synkron set up. The Sourceforge download apparently needs to be complied either by Squirrel Shell - which itself must be compiled (but I'm having some sort of file permissions issue) - or manually using qmake, but the instructions given don;t agree with my OS' version of qmake.

    0

