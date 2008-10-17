Sync an iPhone With Multiple Computers

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Plug your iPhone into a variety of computers, yours or other people's, and you'll find that your phone and iTunes want to wipe everything clean and start over, every single time. Andrew Grant at the Shiny Things blog shows how to edit your iTunes Music Library XML file to sync your phone (or iPod touch) with different systems. That means you can, say, auto-grab just your music from your Mac at home, but grab Contacts and Calendars from your work PC. The guide requires very little hacking, and Grant provides links to simple text and hex editors to get the job done. Got a non-edit solution to multi-syncing your iPhone? Tell us in the comments.

How to sync an iPhone with two (or more) Computers [Shiny Things via Hackszine]

  • william Guest

    hey thanks for this but it didnt work for me.what i did find was that i could just copy the itunes music library .itl and .xml files to the second computer and it worked like gangbusters.much easier but obviously has its own drawbacks.

    0

