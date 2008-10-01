Synaptics Adds Mac-Like Gestures To Touchpads

Synaptics, the driver provider for the majority of laptops with trackpads, is rolling out an upgrade that allows for two new types of finger movement and application control. Similar to MacBooks, the Synaptics upgrade lets touchpad users flick two fingers across their pads to scroll through items or change modes. More intriguing is the "ChiralTouch," which detects circular trackpad movement and converts it into scrolling or rotation. Synaptics says that more than 100 apps currently support the new motions, with more to come. To get in on the new scrolling, check with your laptop manufacturers' support site (or Windows Update) to see if an updated driver for your model is available.