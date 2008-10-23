Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Stupid Chrome Tasks Exports Google Chrome Bookmarks

Windows only: Stupid Chrome Tasks shouldn't be a necessary app for Chrome users. If you want to pull your bookmarks out of the browser without any SQL tinkering, though, the free app is a serious time saver. After downloading and extracting its folder, you simply close any Chrome windows, run the executable, and it offers you two buttons: One to clear the download history that might get exported, another to export Chrome's bookmarks into an open HTML file, one that most any browser can pull bookmarks from. Surely this work-around won't be necessary as Chrome improves and expands its options; for now, though, we're really glad its author took the time to make it. Stupid Chrome Tasks is a free download for Windows systems only.

Stupid Chrome Tasks [Reloaded Software via Online Tech Tips]

