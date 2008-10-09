StripMail Cleans Email Formatting



Windows only: Anyone who uses email can dig up a popular forwarded message or deep conversation thread rendered nearly unreadable by formatting along the way. StripMail is a free program that not only strips the > characters out, no matter how many layers deep, but it can format the resulting text back into paragraphs.

From this: > > Operations can also be performed one by one. Click "Strip" button to

> > remove unwanted characters from the beginning of message

> > lines. Click "Paragraph" button to reformat each part of text

> separated

> > by blank lines into paragraphs. To this:

Operations can also be performed one by one. Click "Strip" button to remove unwanted characters from the beginning of message lines. Click "Paragraph" button to reformat each part of text separated by blank lines into paragraphs.

To reformat your message, you have to copy and paste its text from your email client into StripMail. StripMail is a free download for Windows only.