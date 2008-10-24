Store And Swap Files At Wuala (Lifehacker Group Now Open!)



All platforms with the Java runtime: Social online storage webapp Wuala is now out of closed alpha and into public beta and ready for you to upload and share files using it. Register for a free account at Wuala to backup and stow files away in the cloud; you get 1GB free to start. Then, share your files with your friends, create groups, and browse public files while you're there. I've just created a "Lifehacker Fun File Swap" group (search for it in Groups, it's public) which you can join and trade photos, documents, downloads, and videos. Go ahead and add some files to the group, but keep it clean and work-safe, please. Thanks, DarianEliotitis!