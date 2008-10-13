Start Your Own Business, $20 At A Time

Personal finance blogger Ramit Sethi guest-posts on the Get Rich Slowly site about his best advice for those looking to start a business, no matter the scale: Take a successful entrepreneur out to lunch. Sethi says successful types usually want to see others succeed on their advice, and in these tough economic times, a sandwich and chips can be a lot cheaper than a business consultant. [photo]
