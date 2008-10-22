Start Planning For A Greener Christmas

Christmas consumables are already in the shops, which might just serve as a cue for working out ways to celebrate the festive season which don't involve so much cheap plastic from China. F**kTinsel.com (decidedly not safe for work) is largely designed to flog a T-shirt bearing the same slogan (which I for one would happily wear), but still offers a handy list of 10 tips for greening up your December 25. I especially liked the workplace option of banning Kris Kringle parties:

have you ever remembered receiving a kris kringle gift that you actually liked or found useful? probably not. well the important thing is not to encourage it.

A separate tip via OzBargain is to use biodegradable paper plates to minimise the impact of your celebrations. If you've got other green Christmas tips, spread the joy in the comments.