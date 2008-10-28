Start Google Chrome In Incognito Mode

Programmer Michael T. Bee offers up a small, desktop-friendly JavaScript file that starts Google's Chrome browser in Incognito Mode for those privacy-please browsing sessions. Actually, the script, which you can paste into Notepad or another editor and save as a .js file, starts Chrome, opens a no-cookie, no-tracks-left Incognito window, then kills the first window. If your system can't launch Chrome by running
chrome.exe in Windows' "Run" dialog, you might have to tweak the sixth line of the script a bit. Otherwise, it's a handy trick for, as the Hacks Blog puts it, "birthday shopping."
