Start A Linked YouTube Video At A Specific Point

Google Operating System points out a useful parameter for YouTube: &start= , which lets you specify the point out which a video should begin playing. Check out the embedded code in the video above, which kicks in 90 seconds after starting; you need to add the &start code to both the movie and embed sections of the link. If YouTube Hot Spots suggests that people are only interested in a small segment of your videos, this is one way for getting to the good bits without needing to edit the original upload. For another method of linking to a specific segment of a YouTube video, check out previously mentioned Splicd.