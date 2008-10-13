Start A Linked YouTube Video At A Specific Point

Google Operating System points out a useful parameter for YouTube:
&start=, which lets you specify the point out which a video should begin playing. Check out the embedded code in the video above, which kicks in 90 seconds after starting; you need to add the
&start code to both the
movie and
embed sections of the link. If YouTube Hot Spots suggests that people are only interested in a small segment of your videos, this is one way for getting to the good bits without needing to edit the original upload. For another method of linking to a specific segment of a YouTube video, check out previously mentioned Splicd.
