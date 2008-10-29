Sonos Controller For iPhone Now Available

The multi-room music system from Sonos has added iPhone support with the new Sonos Controller, available as a free download from the App Store. The app looks great, and it's a great move by Sonos, but if you don't have $1000+ to spend on a Sonos system, we've already shown you how to turn your iPhone into a multi-room wireless music remote on the cheap.
