Smultron Text Editor Offers Simplicity And Features

Mac OS X only: When TextEdit just doesn't cut it for dealing with simple text files, and you don't want to drop the cash for BBEdit or TextMate, free editor Smultron is a great option. Smultron can open multiple files at once (in tabs across the top, or thumbnails down a sidebar), display line numbers, save reusable snippets, format code for you scripters out there, search text across several documents—essentially, do all the things any self-respecting text editor can do, but without the price tag. Up until now, TextWrangler was my text editor of choice for the Mac, but Smultron's giving it a run for its money. Smultron is a free download for Mac only, donations accepted.
