Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Six Slick Windows Themes To Dress Up Your Desktop


While fiddling with the look and feel of your computer desktop isn't technically productive, making your workspace something you're proud of and happy to look at makes you more likely to want to get things done. Earlier this week, Jason showed you how to start using custom Windows visual styles, and the comments blew up with readers recommending their favourite desktop themes. In addition to the three themes Jason pointed out in his article, let's take a look at a few more reader recommendations your desktop might like to try on for size.

So far my personal favourite is GelXP, which comes in a bright blue or darker version:

GelXP (blue)

GelXP (dark)

Here are a few others readers mentioned:

Alduin

Razor 2 Final

Royale Vista

XPMC

SlanXP

In order to try any of these out, you will have to "patch" your Windows setup to all for custom styles. Here's the step by step instructions on how to apply these visual styles in XP and Vista. Did we miss a killer style the computing world can't go on without knowing about? Post up a link in the comments.

Comments

  • ludicrousgib @Scapegoat

    Both links for the gelxp themes link to the dark one and I want to get the blue one.

    Any ideas?1

    0
  • ludicrousgib @Scapegoat

    Never mind. I was took quick to ask a question.

    It's under the appearance tab.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles