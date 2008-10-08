SiteReloader Refreshes Multiple Sites On Timers

It's nothing that Firefox 3 can't do by itself, but free webapp SiteReloader makes monitoring multiple pages for new content—like, say, during a certain nation's presidential debates—easy on any browser. Type or paste in the address, choose a refresh rate, and SiteReloader opens your site in a new window, piping refresh requests out to it every so often. The app is free to use, but signing in lets you save a list of sites and refresh times. For now, it's a good bookmark for Internet Explorer 7, Google Chrome, and other browsers without an auto-refresh tool.