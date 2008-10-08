SiteReloader Refreshes Multiple Sites On Timers

It's nothing that Firefox 3 can't do by itself, but free webapp SiteReloader makes monitoring multiple pages for new content—like, say, during a certain nation's presidential debates—easy on any browser. Type or paste in the address, choose a refresh rate, and SiteReloader opens your site in a new window, piping refresh requests out to it every so often. The app is free to use, but signing in lets you save a list of sites and refresh times. For now, it's a good bookmark for Internet Explorer 7, Google Chrome, and other browsers without an auto-refresh tool.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink