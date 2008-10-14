Single Wrench Makes File Sharing Secure, Simple For Business

Windows/Mac/Linux: Single Wrench, a secure file-sharing tool, intends to replace FTP transfers as a more secure, and user-friendly, way to transfer files between co-workers, clients, and anyone else for whom an insecure FTP connection might be a problem. Single Wrench installs as a Java applet from your browser, and opens a toolbar that provides drag-and-drop functionality for uploading files to Single Wrench's server. After that, the tool's web site allows you to set permissions and sharing on individual files. You pay to share files through Single Wrench, about $5 per GB, and there are minimum monthly storage fees. For a small business or IT department looking for a way around FTP and more complicated file sharing, however, Single Wrench could be worth a look. Hit the "via" link below for the How-To Geek's detailed walk-through of the service.