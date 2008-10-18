Shock Desktop 3D Is Like BumpTop But Available Now

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Like the look of BumpTop but not part of the invite-only beta? Free application Shock Desktop 3D is a lightweight BumpTop alternative that turns your Windows desktop into a 3D environment where you can interact with your documents in a physical space. The video above—put together by reader y0himba<—demonstrates some of Shock Desktop 3D's interface in action. If you like the look of BumpTop, Shock Desktop 3D looks like a nice alternative. With either option you'll need a decent video card and be willing to sacrifice a little memory (Shock Desktop 3D eats about 35MB on my system), but if the 3D desktop seems more intuitive to you (or you just want to have a little weekend fun), it might be worth a try. Thanks y0himba!

Shock Desktop 3D

Comments

  • Adam Guest

    Want to know what bump top really rips off? Copy/Paste this into your address bar:

    http://www.real-desktop.de/index.php?lang=Language/English.txt

    It's a German made (pretty sure I read that somewhere) 3D desktop that's been around long before BumpTop was even a metaphorical sperm in the computer world's love tunnel.

    0

