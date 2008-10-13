Share Links And Videos At Internet Is Fun

When keeping a blog is too much work but you want to share goofy internet video clips, pictures, and links with your friends easily, webapp Internet is Fun might be the ticket. Sign up for a free account at Internet is Fun to forward links onto friends and see the most popular items overall, and how they traveled between users. Warning: cruising through the most viral items at Internet is Fun will be way more entertaining than productive.
