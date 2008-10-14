Set Bookmarks To Stop Facebook Losing Applications

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Wordscraper.jpg One of the challenges with Facebook's recent redesign is that some applications (such as Wordscraper) don't appear on the new applications menu or main apps list. Fortunately, this can be fixed through some mildly obscure settings. Visit the edit apps page, find your application and click on Edit. Go to the Bookmark tab and make sure 'Bookmark [appname] ' is selected. Click Okay, and the application will now appear in the pop-up applications menu, where you can drag it to your preferred location, as well as the front page in the applications are.

