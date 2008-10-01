Search The 2001 Version Of Google

As part of its tenth birthday celebrations, Google has made its 2001 index (the oldest it could still easily retrieve) accessible. Typing in a few search terms is a reminder of how rapidly technology evolves. Lifehacker brings up absolutely nothing, the iPod is an "Image Proof of Deposit Document Processing System", and Google hadn't yet learnt that the best result for my name was my own web site. (Actually, there's so few results for my name that I suspect the index is a tad emasculated; even back in 2001, there was a whole lot of me online.) If you spot any other interesting results, share them in the comments.