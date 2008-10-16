Search By Colour And Other Experimental Picasa 3 Beta Features

Lifehacker reader Gil writes about a whole bunch of neat features in the Picasa 3 Beta's "Experimental" menu we totally missed in our screenshot tour of the photo manager's new features. The most wonky among them is a colour search tool, which, as Gil points out, is only so helpful without percentage scaling. On the more useful side, "Show duplicates" helps you weed out carbon photo copies, and you can save searches and compile tagged photos as albums. Hit the link for a screenshot roundup of the not-quite-ready-for-primetime features.