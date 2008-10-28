Seam Carving GUI Resizes And Rearranges Images Smartly

Windows/Mac/Linux: If you've been excited about the new Content Aware Image Resizing feature in Adobe Photoshop CS4 but don't want to plunk down all the cash for the upgrade, check out Seam Carving GUI. It allows you to change the aspect ratio of an image while keeping critical subjects in the image intact. Just select the area you want to preserve (or discard) with a brush tool, and input the new size desired, et voilà, you've got yourself a resized image with the import parts intact. Seam Carving GUI is a free download for Windows, Mac OS X and Linux. Original photo by Kevin Collins