Save Time De-corking Your Wine With The Slide Technique

Noisy wine expert Gary Vaynerchuck offers a quick but smart tip for removing the foil sleeve from a bottle of wine without the tedious cover trimmers. His simple secret: Just pull it off. This may not be mind-blowing if you already knew this seemingly obvious trick, but if you didn't, it's a real time-saver.

  • David Guest

    Lifehacker, you've really dropped your standards into the gutter with this one!

    What a waste of time viewing this abrupt little clip was!
    From the painful whip-crack start, to the fraudulent anticlimax, the shyster presenting this fraudulent piece managed to grate and annoy the viewer non-stop.

    I don't know what part of the world this monkey's living in, but his little trick doesn't work on any bottle of wine I've seen, (except a cheap bottle with a plastic cap which had somehow escaped the heat-shrink process), and I've produced many bottles of wine, and enjoyed wines throughout Europe.

    I don't know whether this was intended as comedy or some kind of late April Fool's joke, but whatever it was, it failed.

    Lifehacker should include some sort of warning label if it's going to offer these sorts of nasty surprises to its audience.

    Something like, "Content Highly Questionable", and "Particularly Abrasive Presentation", or "Intentional Humour".

    If you start treating your audience like idiots, you'll soon find it's a form of self-abasement.

