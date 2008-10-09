Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Rules For Computing Happiness And Simplicity

Developer Alex Payne likes his software simple and his computing experience streamlined, and he offers up a list of rules "for computing happiness" right along those lines. Many of Alex's rules ring true to the Lifehacker philosophy—like know and use a good text editor, remove any traces of software you don't use from your computer, and use a password manager. Others are potential holy war-starters, like his rule about using only a Mac at home, or only having a desktop computer unless you edit video or audio on a daily basis. (See more explanation about Payne's rules using the Unclutterer link below.) Obviously these rules are Payne's personal computing choices, but they beg the question: if you had a list of rules for computing happiness, what would they be? Post up yours in the comments. Photo by givepeasachance.

al3x's Rules for Computing Happiness [Alex Payne via Unclutterer]

Comments

  • jhmtaylor @James Taylor

    Alex Paynes rules are 100% pure rolled GOLD advice that should be every software buyers ethos.
    Go Alex, Go!

    0
  • jay.see Guest

    Like, OMG, someone posted a generic blog post that doesn't apply to my specific needs. I must tell everyone how special I am and complain how dumb he is.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles