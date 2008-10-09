Rules For Computing Happiness And Simplicity

Developer Alex Payne likes his software simple and his computing experience streamlined, and he offers up a list of rules "for computing happiness" right along those lines. Many of Alex's rules ring true to the Lifehacker philosophy—like know and use a good text editor, remove any traces of software you don't use from your computer, and use a password manager. Others are potential holy war-starters, like his rule about using only a Mac at home, or only having a desktop computer unless you edit video or audio on a daily basis. (See more explanation about Payne's rules using the Unclutterer link below.) Obviously these rules are Payne's personal computing choices, but they beg the question: if you had a list of rules for computing happiness, what would they be? Post up yours in the comments. Photo by givepeasachance.