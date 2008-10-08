RTM Notifier Puts Remember The Milk Alerts On Your Desktop

Windows/Mac/Linux: Free application RTM Notifier periodically checks in with popular to-do list web site Remember the Milk and displays notifications for time-sensitive tasks. The goal of the application is two-fold: On one level, it's just a notification tool, displaying pop-up alerts for due tasks. Beyond that, it's a desktop entry point for your RTM tasks. Both features could be improved upon (especially since RTM has an open API), but if you manage all your to-dos with RTM, it might be worth checking out. RTM Notifier is a free download, requires Adobe AIR.