RIM Readies Blackberry App Store

Apple's iTunes Store has played an important role in promoting the idea of applications for smart phones, and now its market rivals are following suit. BlackBerry developer RIM has outlined plans for the BlackBerry Application Storefront, which will go live in March 2009. While many of the applications are likely to be paid-for affairs (something that can also be said of iTunes apps), RIM is allowing developers to set their own prices, so free applications should also appear with a bit of luck. As someone who's a much bigger fan of the BlackBerry Bold than any touch screen phone, I'm really hoping to see some cool new programs when this finally goes live. What would you like to see available on the BlackBerry?