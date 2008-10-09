Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Rickroll Rick Astley To Best Artist Ever

RickAstley.jpg Rickrolling — tricking an Internet user into watching a clip of Rick Astley's classic 80s hit 'Never Gonna Give You Up' — has become an established part of Internet culture. Reflecting that, the RickVoter tool automatically votes repeatedly for Astley as Best Act Ever in the MTV Europe awards. No doubt MTV will eventually block the script, but for now it's an amusing reminder that online polls have their limitations.

RickVoter [via LA Times]

Comments

  • djurbino @Juvenal

    It might have been funny once, but now it's just an internet annoyance. Those who can, do; those who can't, rick-roll.

    0
  • Cruxador Guest

    Personally, I found Rick Rolls annoying at first, but then I got to like Astley. I'm voting for him now because I actually like him, not because I think it would be funny to "Rick Roll MTV".
    Newsflash: Rickrolling is imbecilic and unfunny. I think very few people, if anyone are still doing it for that anymore. (though realistically, this is the internet. I'm sure someone somewhere still thinks it's funny...)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles