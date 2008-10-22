Reupholster Your Home Office Chair

The ever-reliable IKEA Hacker highlights a simple hack by blogger Anna that you can apply to almost any office chair: reupholstering it for a new look. One of the big advantages of working at home is that your workspace doesn't have to follow standard corporate design guidelines, but it's hard finding an ergonomically reliable chair that doesn't look like it belongs in a call centre. Adding new fabric gets around that problem. As Anna explains, "To figure out what to do, I just googled 'how to reupholster office chair' and checked out some of the many tutorials out there." For a head start, check out Instructables' step-by-step guide.