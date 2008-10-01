Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

reQall Speech-To-Text Reminder Service Adds BlackBerry Version

ReqallBB.jpg Previously mentioned voice recording reminder service reQall has rolled out a BlackBerry version (there's already web and iPhone releases). While the software includes conventional text entry, the big selling point is the ability to record voice reminders, tasks or appointments. Those reminders can be emailed to you, both as a recording and as a transcription. The recognition and transcription definitely needs improvement — the word 'Add' got rendered as 'Had' and failed to recognise an appointment; what I actually said in the screen grab was "Organise the posts for Lifehacker for the rest of the week"; and it later translated a feedback message saying "It's a shame that there's no Australian dial-in number" as "whether the shine that they no Australian doll in number". However, given my Aussie accent and customary high-speed garbling, it could have been worse.

Even when accurate, the transcription takes some time, and it'd be nice to have proper integration with the BlackBerry's own calendar and task list. But if you'd rather say it than type it while on the go, reQall may be worth a spin. reQall is free to download and sign up during its beta phase (don't use the record-to-call option unless you fancy paying for international phone calls).

reQall

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles