Repurpose Cheap Floor Lamps Into Speaker Stands



Blogger Chris Metcalf found himself in an entertainment center-building bind: he couldn't wall-mount his speakers because of the layout of his room, but speaker stands stable enough to withstand the ravages of his cat were way too expensive. Not wanting to spend hundreds on stands, he came up with a practical and inexpensive solution.

The answer came in the form of a pair of Walmart "torchiere lamps", those tall, wide-based lamps that are pretty much ubiquitous in everybody's first apartment. The results were quite impressive, given the materials I started with.

In the end he spent $US26 (plus some elbow grease) on a pair. I'm looking forward to trying this out in my own home, loathe as I am to damage the century old plaster walls. Have your own tricks from the DIY-home-theatre trade? Share them in the comments below.