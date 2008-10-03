Residents of NSW, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT should remember that daylight saving kicks in on Sunday October 5, and your PC clock will need to go forward an hour. If your machine is patched, this should happen automatically, but it's worth quickly checking to make sure the system time is correct and that your appointments haven't been scrambled. Windows users can double-check their system using Microsoft's dedicated daylight saving site.
Remember To Check Your Computer For Daylight Saving Change
Comments
That's hilarious. a computer running XP or Vista apparently is unable to "compute" what OS it is running, whether or not it has an update with an arcane numerical sequence attached to it - BUT best of all following the dicky instructions my investigation left me quite in the dark as to whether or not I actually have the relevant update. I have a "-v2" version of the update and it was installed a month after the one that would satisfy the daylight saving test!
Don't Microsoft know about this update that they kindly provided me or does it mean my XP wont tell me the right time on Sunday. Who knows!
Bill Gates (G-O-D) help me if I used Outlook and had to go through a further process to update a calendar!
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Gotta love living in QLD