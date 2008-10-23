Register For Linux.conf.au Despite Domain Woes

As I've noted over at ZDNet, domain name policy confusion means that the site for Linux.conf.au, which is due to take place in Hobart in January, is currently inaccessible. However, Linux enthusiasts shouldn't fear; you can still access the site (and register before the early-bird discount runs out) at either marchsouth.org or conf.linux.org.au.
