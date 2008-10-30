Read It Later Integrates With Google Reader, Non-Firefox Browsers

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Previously featured bookmarking extension Read It Later has added a host of new features in a recent update, including a couple that open up the service to non-Firefox browsers. The most obvious features are a check-to-save tool that adds the add-on's signature checkmarks to Google Reader items, as well as an option to use the pageview-counting PostRank service to rank your to-read items. Those using non-Firefox browsers can now get an account and bookmarklets from the Read It Later List site, and enable an option in the Firefox add-on to have everything you mark for later reading saved as an offline copy. Wondering what all the fuss is about a seemingly simple bookmark tool? Check out Gina's screenshot tour of the award-winning add-on. Read It Later is a free download and works wherever Firefox does.