Read It Later Integrates With Google Reader, Non-Firefox Browsers

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Previously featured bookmarking extension Read It Later has added a host of new features in a recent update, including a couple that open up the service to non-Firefox browsers. The most obvious features are a check-to-save tool that adds the add-on's signature checkmarks to Google Reader items, as well as an option to use the pageview-counting PostRank service to rank your to-read items. Those using non-Firefox browsers can now get an account and bookmarklets from the Read It Later List site, and enable an option in the Firefox add-on to have everything you mark for later reading saved as an offline copy. Wondering what all the fuss is about a seemingly simple bookmark tool? Check out Gina's screenshot tour of the award-winning add-on. Read It Later is a free download and works wherever Firefox does.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink