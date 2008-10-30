Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Read It Later Integrates With Google Reader, Non-Firefox Browsers

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Previously featured bookmarking extension Read It Later has added a host of new features in a recent update, including a couple that open up the service to non-Firefox browsers. The most obvious features are a check-to-save tool that adds the add-on's signature checkmarks to Google Reader items, as well as an option to use the pageview-counting PostRank service to rank your to-read items. Those using non-Firefox browsers can now get an account and bookmarklets from the Read It Later List site, and enable an option in the Firefox add-on to have everything you mark for later reading saved as an offline copy. Wondering what all the fuss is about a seemingly simple bookmark tool? Check out Gina's screenshot tour of the award-winning add-on. Read It Later is a free download and works wherever Firefox does.

Read It Later [Mozilla Add-Ons]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles