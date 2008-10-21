Qtpfsgui Makes Standard Digicam Shots More Vibrant

Windows/Mac/Linux (All platforms): Free, open-source image processing app Qtpfsgui takes in groups of standard digital camera shots of the same scene or object and runs them through a high dynamic range imaging filter, creating striking images with more depth of colour. HDR imaging works by extracting the colour range taken from a group of pictures at different exposure levels—and using your digital camera on "automatic" mode gives you exactly that. If your shots aren't exactly identical, the app can use a built-in adjuster (the same as in the previously detailed Hugin app) to line them up. Your mileage will vary with your camera quality and shots, but Qtfsgui can make for some fascinating pics, as seen on Flickr. Qtfsgui is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.