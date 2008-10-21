Qantas Chief Predicts Flight Prices Will Fall

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

A380.jpg At the launch of its first A380 flight, outgoing Qantas CEO Geoff Dixon has predicted that tough economic times won't necessarily send prices flying, the Herald Sun reports. As Dixon explained:

If the economic crisis does have a major impact on travel, the only way you'll be able to encourage people is to have discounts. I don't believe any economic crisis would result in a lessening of discount fares. That genie is out of the bottle now.

As someone who flies Qantas regularly, I've always found it just as cheap as its local rivals provided you book a little way in advance — and that's without mentioning the routes it covers that other airlines don't. How have you fared when seeking cheap Qantas fares? Share your experiences in the comments.

Cut-price fares to stay, says Qantas [Herald Sun]

Comments

  • AussieRodney Guest

    I agree. As soon as you know you're going, book the flight & get a better price. These days, I just go straight to the Qantas site & book from there. It's also worth mentioning that the prices you see on their site include taxes & fees, while others may not.

