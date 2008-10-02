Qantas Changes Credit Card Points Arrangements For Frequent Flyer

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

QANTAS.jpg Qantas is tweaking the way that frequent flyer points can be earned via credit cards. The changes vary hugely from provider to provider, so if you routinely make use of credit card points to top up your flyer totals, check out the link for details how you might be affected. (My provider is offering the opportunity of automatically transferring all points to the program, which is an improvement on what I used to get.) For more on getting value from Qantas' recently-changed program, check out our guide to using points for maximum effectiveness.

