Put Reward Details On Your Mobile Wallpaper

Following our post earlier this week on sticking a reward-if-found label to your mobile, several commenters suggested an alternative that's potentially less aesthetically intrusive: setting your phone's wallpaper to display the same information. That's also a neat idea, though with two caveats: not all mobiles display wallpaper while they're locked, and an external label, while uglier, is also more likely to get noticed. For maximum peace-of-mind if you're a phone-losing klutz, you could always implement both.