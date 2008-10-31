Following our post earlier this week on sticking a reward-if-found label to your mobile, several commenters suggested an alternative that's potentially less aesthetically intrusive: setting your phone's wallpaper to display the same information. That's also a neat idea, though with two caveats: not all mobiles display wallpaper while they're locked, and an external label, while uglier, is also more likely to get noticed. For maximum peace-of-mind if you're a phone-losing klutz, you could always implement both.
Put Reward Details On Your Mobile Wallpaper
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Many people don't know but you can actually remotely lock your mobile via SMS. This will allow you to call the person up but they cannot use your phone to call out or anything. Sure they can remove the SIM Card but if they are a good samaritan, when you call them up you can arrange to have your phone returned.
How to remotely lock your phone is found here:
http://mye65.blogspot.com/2007/06/why-nokia-e65-remote-locking.html