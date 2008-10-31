Put Reward Details On Your Mobile Wallpaper

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Following our post earlier this week on sticking a reward-if-found label to your mobile, several commenters suggested an alternative that's potentially less aesthetically intrusive: setting your phone's wallpaper to display the same information. That's also a neat idea, though with two caveats: not all mobiles display wallpaper while they're locked, and an external label, while uglier, is also more likely to get noticed. For maximum peace-of-mind if you're a phone-losing klutz, you could always implement both.

  • Adrian Guest

    Many people don't know but you can actually remotely lock your mobile via SMS. This will allow you to call the person up but they cannot use your phone to call out or anything. Sure they can remove the SIM Card but if they are a good samaritan, when you call them up you can arrange to have your phone returned.

    http://mye65.blogspot.com/2007/06/why-nokia-e65-remote-locking.html

  • pingudownunder Guest

    There's a great iPhone utility called "If Found" that will generate the wallpaper for you: http://phobos.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewSoftware?id=284489612&mt=8

