Print2pdf Adds Advanced PDF Conversion To Windows

Windows only: Free PDF conversion tool Print2PDF isn't as click-and-go friendly as a tool like doPDF, but it does offer a serious amount of control over the looks, permissions, and security of your PDFs. Like other PDF apps, Print2PDF installs itself as a printer, but after you hit "Print," you can add watermarks, passwords, change the read/edit/print permissions, add attachments and auto-email, manually change the compression levels, and do much more. Print2PDF also integrates itself directly into Microsoft Word, Excelt, and Internet Explorer, and supports encryption for sensitive documents. It's probably more than the average home user needs, but office workers may find its options seriously handy. Print2PDF is a free download for Windows systems only.

Print2PDF [602 Software via The Download Blog]

  • Sam Rae Guest

    Seems to me that this isn't free at all. I can't find any free version on the website. A commenter on the downloads.com site says the same.

