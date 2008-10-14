Plan This Week On Paper

You want to get your act together this Monday morning but your usual set of digital tools just ain't cutting it? Mix things up a bit and try going analogue. The Organize IT blog offers a free weekly planner PDF template for download and printing. For more ink-to-dead-tree workday boosters, check out our top 10 printable paper productivity tools.
