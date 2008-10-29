Pixolu Finds Images By Similarity



Web-based application Pixolu helps you find images by their similarity to each other. Enter a search term and Pixolu searches the image indexes of Google, Yahoo, and Flickr. Once Pixolu returns results, you can further refine them by dragging images to a holding area on the lower right corner of the interface. In my test run, I searched for pumpkins. I specifically wanted pictures of lots of pumpkins gathered together but not pictures of Jack o' Lanterns or pumpkin pie. By dragging and dropping pictures of multiple pumpkins from my initial search into the sidebar and refining the search, Pixolu narrowed down the remaining images into just those of tons of pumpkins clustered together.