Pelotonics Uses Evernote To Share Collaboration Material

There are, to be sure, a whole lot of webapps that offer "tools for collaboration," or other ways of wording shared access to a common file store. Pelotonics is in that crowd, but stands out a bit for offering 1GB of free storage space and unlimited clients and people to manage (inside 3 projects), but also integration with Evernote, the desktop/mobile/wherever note-taking tool that's our readers' favourite note-taking tool. That should make sending emails, notes, pictures, and other details about something you're working on with a group a bit easier. Pelotonics' free plan requires a sign-up. For tips on getting started with Evernote, see Adam's guide to expanding your brain with it.